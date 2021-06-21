Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

