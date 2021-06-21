Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $388.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

