Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.43 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

