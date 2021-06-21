Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.45 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.74 or 0.00036301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and $1.38 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00158273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.21 or 1.00474644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

