Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 500 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 260.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,819.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $3,945.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,265.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

