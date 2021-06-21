Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.69 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,050. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

