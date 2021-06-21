Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

