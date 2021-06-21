Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.