Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,413 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

