Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.