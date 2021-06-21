Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 113,534 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $154,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

