Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 79,484 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.56% of Eversource Energy worth $165,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 503,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

