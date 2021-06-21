Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 944,404 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.53% of Life Storage worth $232,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:LSI opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

