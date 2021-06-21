Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $216,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,242.61 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,341.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

