Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $175.87 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $175,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after purchasing an additional 914,018 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 231.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 890,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

