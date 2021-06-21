Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $194,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Paylocity stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.