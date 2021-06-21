Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 50,299 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $206,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE BC opened at $93.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

