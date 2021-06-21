Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 51,334 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $194,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

