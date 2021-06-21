Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $216,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,242.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,341.12. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

