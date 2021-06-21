MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Contrast

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Snap alerts:

52.8% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snap and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $2.51 billion 38.39 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -100.27 MassRoots $10,000.00 3,699.05 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -32.90% -43.12% -18.54% MassRoots N/A -112.04% 376,627.25%

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

MassRoots beats Snap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.