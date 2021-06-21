Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.91 on Monday, reaching $376.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. The stock has a market cap of $372.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

