Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 151,429 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,429 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 2.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. 6,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,677. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.