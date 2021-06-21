Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

