Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 247,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,869,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

