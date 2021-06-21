Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Invests $329,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76.

