Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.93. The stock had a trading volume of 310,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.