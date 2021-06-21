Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 49,487 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 603,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

