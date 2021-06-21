Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

