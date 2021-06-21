Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $318,314.47 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $318,314.47 and $53.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,370.74 or 0.99869482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00327244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00406513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00733883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00068578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

