McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,222 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

