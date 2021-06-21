McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

MCD traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.50. 48,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

