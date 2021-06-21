Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $230.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

