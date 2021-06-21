Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

