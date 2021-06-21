Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

LNG opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

