MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian Sells 11,657 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84.

MAX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,547. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.