Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,675 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after buying an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $60.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

