Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

