Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 20,900 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAC opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

