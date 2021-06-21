Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GMS were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:GMS opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

