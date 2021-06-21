Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 93 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

