Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Mercury has a total market cap of $974,132.55 and $858.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00160126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,571.53 or 1.00379861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.