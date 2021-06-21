Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,352.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,286.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $763.98 and a 12 month high of $1,384.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.