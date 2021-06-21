MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

