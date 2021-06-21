Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

