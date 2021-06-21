Minereum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,316.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $34,316.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00747637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,508,241 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

