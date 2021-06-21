Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

Shares of AA stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

