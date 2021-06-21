Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,072 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.48% of Envestnet worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

