Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.33 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $149.30 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

