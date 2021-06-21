Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in eHealth by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in eHealth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $61.10 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

