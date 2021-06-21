Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 178.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,580 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.